Stores have opened their doors for Black Friday shoppers

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Many families have already wrapped up their Thanksgiving feasts and turned to Black Friday sales.

The Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, New Hampshire opened its doors around 5 p.m. and the shopping has begun.

Cash registers are humming inside the Target at the Peasant Lane Mall after people left their tables early to get some of the best steals and deals.

Electronics are the most popular items, specifically televisions and Apple products.

Malls in new Hampshire are popular around this time of year because there is no sales tax.

People are expected to come through the doors all night long.

