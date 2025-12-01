LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - While Monday may be a bright, yet chilly and clear day, Tuesday will offer the areas first snowstorm of the season.

According to Meteorologist Kelly Costa, the snow will roll in between 7 and 9 a.m. from the west to the east.

Residents can expect to see some snow falling during their morning commute, although conditions on the roads won’t be too bad just yet.

A mix of rain and snow will roll in over eastern Massachusetts as the day goes on.

With the pending snow storm, stores across the area have prepped with salt and shovels. Customers are looking to be safe, rather than sorry.

Some are excited about the incoming weather and are embracing it.

“When was the last time we had a white Christmas?” one resident told 7NEWS.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)