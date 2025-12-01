LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - While Monday may be a bright, yet chilly and clear day, Tuesday will bring New England’s first snowstorm of the season.

According to Meteorologist Kelly Costa, the snow will roll in between 7 and 9 a.m. from the west to the east.

Residents can expect to see some preciptation falling during their morning commute. A mix of rain and snow will roll in over eastern Massachusetts as the day goes on.

“I’m a little scared,” said Ponsavanh Nokham-Naylor. “I commute to school to Beverly and I have to drive 45 minutes tomorrow in the snow.”

With the pending snow storm, stores across the area have prepped with ice melt and shovels. Customers are looking to be safe, rather than sorry.

“You know I think we’ve had storms in the past, even in October, that come along and there is no electricity,” said Clare O’Brien, who’s preparing for the storm. “There could be ice and you worry how many days could this be, and you don’t wanna be caught in that position.”

“Getting everything ready, you know, firing up the snow blower, made sure we had extra gas,” said Charlie McConologue, who’s preparing for the snow.

Plow drivers spent Monday making sure their equipment was ready for anything that hits the roads.

“Typically get ready for more than a few inches of snow, make sure you’re a little ahead of the game just in case,” said Jared Louchart, a plow operator.

Crowds are back at grocery stores from Leominster to Littleton, which just finished up a busy Thanksgiving week.

“I can tell that people are searching for their bread and their milk and all the things you need for the storm, the winter storms, they’re comin!” said O’Brien.

Some are excited about the incoming weather and are embracing it.

“It will be here, it will be gone, it will melt in no time at all,” said Charlie McConologue.

“Hope for the best, we will deal with it. We’ve done this for a long time,” another man told 7NEWS.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)