BOSTON (WHDH) - A bitter blast of cold air is moving into New England and with it a snowstorm overnight that is set to drop up to 6 inches of snow across parts of Massachusetts.

Flakes will start flying in Western Mass. late Friday night, where some communities are preparing for 3 to 6 inches of snow. Much of the rest of the state, including the Cape and Islands, is expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow and far northeastern Mass. should get between a coating and an inch.

