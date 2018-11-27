Storm blamed for fatal crash, power outages in New England

Another slug of snow and slush is hitting parts of northern New England, causing power outages, school closures and a fatal crash.

More than 37,000 homes and businesses in Vermont, more than 30,000 in New Hampshire, and more than 20,000 in Maine were in the dark Tuesday morning. A multiple-vehicle crash claimed a life during the snowstorm in Liberty, Maine.

There was a sharp cutoff between rain and snow.

Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, got mostly rain, but up to a foot of snow fell in parts of northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

It’s not yet winter, but it’s been snowy. The National Weather Service says Portland is more than a foot ahead of what’s average for this time of the year.

