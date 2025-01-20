ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The storm is winding down in Andover, where residents are waking up to a fresh coat of light, fluffy snow.

City and state officials are urging motorists to stay home if they can while crews treat slick and dangerous roadways.

7’s Steve Cooper said beneath the snow was a layer of ice that made travel treacherous.

