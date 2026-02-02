SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A storm brought coastal concerns to Massachusetts Monday, with much of the coastline under a flood advisory until the afternoon.

The massive storm is creating huge waves in the Atlantic. Paired with strong wind gusts, residents are worried water will rise over coastal barriers and flood raods.

Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said he’s watching Monday’s high tide closely.

“That’s almost an 11 foot tidem” he said. “It’s a king tide. We have minor flooding problems with that anyways. So you add the wind, the water will be going for a couple days so we’ll have some build up in the harbor, and you’ll have all the ice on top of it, so you have to worry about where that’s going to go.”

High tide hits, depending on location, between 11:10 a.m. and noon.

