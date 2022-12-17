A storm blew through New England Friday brought plowable snow to parts of New England, including some northern central and Western Mass communities, where residents were out clearing roads and sidewalks for the first time this season.

Snow totals varied across the state, with much of eastern Massachusetts seeing just wind and rain.

Snow reports as of 9 a.m. Saturday:

New Ipswich, NH – 12.5 inches

Ashby – 11 inches

Gardner – 5 inches

Hubbardston– 4 inches

Keene, NH – 4 inches

Rutland – 2 inches

These 24-hour snowfall reports will make skiers happy 😍 Fresh natural snow to add to the base! pic.twitter.com/9IuPYblJ7y — Melanie Black (@MelanieBlackWx) December 17, 2022

Speed restrictions placed on area highways have since been lifted.

