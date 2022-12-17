A storm blew through New England Friday brought plowable snow to parts of New England, including some northern central and Western Mass communities, where residents were out clearing roads and sidewalks for the first time this season.
Snow totals varied across the state, with much of eastern Massachusetts seeing just wind and rain.
Snow reports as of 9 a.m. Saturday:
New Ipswich, NH – 12.5 inches
Ashby – 11 inches
Gardner – 5 inches
Hubbardston– 4 inches
Keene, NH – 4 inches
Rutland – 2 inches
Speed restrictions placed on area highways have since been lifted.
