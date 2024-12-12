UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The storm that rolled through the region Wednesday caused a building to partially collapse in Uxbridge, along with other damage across Massachusetts.

A three-story, mixed-use building on the corner of Mendon and Main streets was evacuated Wednesday night after the weight of water on the roof caused part of it to give way, Uxbridge police said. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

“It appears that water gathered on the flat rooftop and at some point, the facade broke away and parts of the building started to land in the street,” said Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy.

The building holds several businesses and four apartments. The area around the building remained sealed off Thursday morning, and debris remained in the roadway.

In Brockton, flooding took over the streets and parking lot near Westgate Lanes. The fire department performed a water rescue for a family whose car was stuck in the flash flood.

Winds toppled a tree in Easton, bringing down wires along with it. Police closed off that road and directed traffic away from the scene.

Cohasset police also responded to multiple calls regarding downed trees and wires. National Grid was working to fix a utility pole that crashed to the ground near Aaron River Road and Fern Way.

In Plymouth, sparks were flying off a tree limb that fell onto power lines on Rocky Hill Road, officials said.

Boston saw flooding inside the Ted Williams Tunnel Wednesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)