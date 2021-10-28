DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive cleanup effort carried into its second day on the South Shore on Thursday after a powerful nor’easter roared through the region, downing trees and branches and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of Bay State residents.

Utility crews were out in force in Duxbury, where many homeowners were still dealing with debris and downed wires.

Among them was Matthew Tosca, who recalled when a massive tree came crashing down on his house as his family was riding out the storm.

“It was crazy,” he told 7NEWS. “We were just making some coffee to start the day and we heard a big crack and a boom … Luckily (the tree) didn’t hit any of the bedrooms and everybody was OK and we got everyone out OK.”

Power outages remain a major concern for residents on the South Shore.

As of Thursday afternoon, MEMA says the towns of Hingham, Cohasset, and Scituate remain 100 percent without power. Nearby Norwell is showing 99 percent of customers without power, Marshfield has 84 percent of customers in the dark, and about 74 percent of Duxbury residents were without power.

Spokespeople for local utility companies are urging residents to remain patient and stress they’re working around the clock to get the power back on.

