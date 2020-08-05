Storm cleanup leads to fatal crash involving front-end loader, pickup truck in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Chelmsford late Tuesday night involving a front-end loader that was helping clear debris from Tropical Storm Isaias and a pickup truck.

Officers responding to reports of a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Graniteville Road and School Street around 9:30 p.m. determined that the pickup truck had collided with the town-issued front-end loader, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old Westford man, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The man operating the front-end loader, who officials identified as 53-year-old David Tyler, also suffered serious injuries when he was thrown from the heavy equipment. He was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Police say Tyler is an employee of the Chelmsford Department of Public Works and was driving the front-end loader to assist with storm cleanup.

Neighborhood residents described the crash as “horrendous.”

The Chelmsford Police Department and state police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

In Lancaster, a pine tree came crashing down on an SUV, crushing its windshield and hood.

The driver then lost control and hit another car head-on, according to Lancaster Police Chief Ed Burgwinkel.

Everyone involved in the crash is said to be doing OK.

“We are a very rural community here and we do have a lot of trees and some of those trees are not in the best of shape and sometimes when you’ve got an episode like this, a weather-related incident, these things are bound to happen,” Burgwinkel said.

The tropical storm left downed trees and power lines throughout the state. Cleanup remains underway Wednesday morning.

