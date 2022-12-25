At least twelve people have died in New York as a result of a major storm that swept across the nation, bringing frigid temperatures and dumping many inches of snow.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the updated death toll on Sunday. Officials fear it is a number that is going to continue to go up.

The National Weather Service confirmed it was the coldest Christmas in New York City in 150 years.

At least 26 people have died nationwide.

