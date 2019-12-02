Storm dumps a foot of snow in Fitchburg, causes slick driving conditions

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A major storm dumped a foot of snow in Fitchburg overnight.

Plows could be seen clearing the streets as residents grabbed their shovels to remove snow from their sidewalks and steps.

The storm caused slick conditions on the roadways, prompting officials to cancel school. Fitchburg State University also called off classes.

Valerie Ramos planned to take advantage of the snow day.

“[We have] cookies, soup, cereal, hot chocolate,” she said. “We’re going to have a snow day in with hot cocoa and snacks and probably Netflix all day.”

Many plan to stay off the road as the storm continues to pummel the city.

