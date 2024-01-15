Another winter storm is expected to drop snow across much of New England Tuesday, potentially impacting the morning commute as cooler temperatures settle in across the region.

As of 7 p.m., the Worcester Public Schools were among a handful of schools across the region to announce closures due to the snow.

“Please stay off roads and stay safe,” the district said in a message on X announcing its closure.

Snow is expected to start arriving in the form of scattered snow showers Tuesday morning. Light snow is then expected to linger through the day for most of the region before pulling away Tuesday night.

Likely an all-snow event elsewhere, parts of the South Shore and Cape Cod are expected to receive either rain or a wintery mix of snow and rain.

Metro Boston itself may see between one and two inches of snow through the course of the day Tuesday.

Further north and to the west, snow totals could reach between two and four inches.

Lower totals are expected along the South Coast and Cape Cod.

Though not forecast to be as severe as other recent storms, this latest round of winter weather has triggered a winter weather advisory for Tuesday encompassing most of Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Cold temperatures are expected to linger behind Tuesday’s storm, with low temperatures dipping well below 20 degrees by Wednesday ahead of the potential for more snow on Friday.

