Storm expected to dump half a foot of snow on parts of Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fast-moving storm will dump up to half a foot of snow on parts of Massachusetts as it blows through Saturday night.

The heaviest part of the snow will hit in the evening, with a few inches predicted for the Boston area, two to four inches in the South Shore and South Coast, and four to six inches in the Worcester and Merrimack Valley areas.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by midnight, but the snow will stick around into Sunday.

