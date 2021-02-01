Storm intensity ratcheting up along the south shore as snow continues to accumulate

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as many communities brace for more than a foot of snow.

Along the south shore, cities and towns along the coast are expected to see up to 4 inches while areas a little farther inland could see up to 8.

In Foxboro, conditions deteriorated quickly as the afternoon wore on and snow continued to accumulate in the roadways.

The snow is wet, heavy, and slushy making driving treacherous. Plows are coming through town almost constantly.

On the road, in Randolph, the visibility was greatly reduced as conditions continued to worsen.

Gusty winds are expected to continue in the area as well reaching anywhere from 40 to 50 mph.

Flakes began falling in parts of Mass. early Monday morning and increased in intensity between noon and 2 p.m.

