What a day it’s been with rain, snow, sleet, wind and flooding! The Nor’easter knocked out power for thousands and caused numerous road closures due to flooding. It was a messy day! Here’s a look at snow/sleet and rain reports and peak wind gusts.

This was a big snowmaker for Northern New England! Great news for spring skiing!

Looking to tomorrow, our storm moves northeast but not too far. It will still be near the coast of Maine. That’ll keep the chance for an isolated shower with some moisture and energy on the backside of it. There will also still be a tighter pressure gradient allowing for a gusty breeze.

Temperatures start off chilly in the 30s. We’ll have a lot of cloud cover, and the wind will be gusty out of the northwest. Temperatures will stay in the 40s. There’s about a twenty percent chance for a shower.

Showers linger this weekend. Saturday has the highest chance for a rain/snow shower. An isolated shower is still possible Sunday. Forecast still looks good and drier for Monday – the day of the solar eclipse!

In other weather news, Colorado State University released its 2024 Atlantic hurricane season forecast today. CSU researchers are forecasting an extremely active hurricane season with 11 hurricanes. Its the highest prediction for hurricanes CSU has issued in the April outlook. Hurricane season runs June 1st through November 30th.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black