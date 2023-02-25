(WHDH) — A snowstorm that will roll into the area late Monday night is expected to dump up to 7 inches of snow across parts of Massachusetts before it clears out on Tuesday.

Towns along the coast are expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow; the 95 corridor is expected to get 3 to 5 inches; and parts of western Massachusetts may get between 5 to 7 inches of snow.

View our latest weather blog for updates.

