(WHDH) — A snowstorm that will roll into the area late Monday night is expected to dump up to 7 inches of snow across parts of Massachusetts before it clears out on Tuesday.

Towns along the coast are expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow; the 95 corridor is expected to get 3 to 5 inches; and parts of western Massachusetts may get between 5 to 7 inches of snow.

View our latest weather blog for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox