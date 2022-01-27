PLUM ISLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Storm preparations are underway in communities along the coast of Massachusetts as residents brace for a weekend a nor’easter that could bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding, and blizzard conditions to the region.

Those who live on Plum Island, an area that often feels the impact of high tides and smaller storms, say they are concerned about what a major storm like this could do to their homes.

“All we can really do is prepare the best we can,” Reservation Terrace homeowner Lela Wright said. “We all share what we learn as we go cause it’s a matter of survival in some cases.”

Earlier this month, a much smaller storm damaged 18 area homes with many feet of sand pushed into driveways and garages.

“Where we could see 9 to 10 foot tides. If we have a two-foot storm surge, we’re going to see significant flooding,” Wright said.

Crews in Marshfield on Wednesday began ramping up efforts to reinforce the 650-foot seawall at Brant Rock due to the threat for beach erosion and coastal flooding during high tide on Saturday.

“This is going to wreak a little bit of havoc for them down there,” Marshfield Department of Public Works Superintendent Tom Reynolds said. “They’ll be buttoning things up for them.”

Winds are also slated to ramp up midday Saturday with more than 50 mph gusts expected at the coast.

Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon says utility crews are preparing for possible power outages.

“It sounds like it has the potential to be the biggest one of the season for us so far,” McKinnon said of the storm. “We will have hundreds of crews out there ready to respond.”

The storm is expected to move in late Friday night and linger into Saturday evening.

