BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry weather system is expected to bring some snow to parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The light accumulation event will likely create slick travel spots on Wednesday afternoon into the evening as colder air settles in.

The steadiest of the snow is expected to fall between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The system will likely push out by midnight.

In terms of travel, no issues for the WED AM commute as well as much of the day with some slick spots on secondary roads for the evening commute as well as evening hours. #7news pic.twitter.com/r1K0UvSPwL — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 7, 2021

A coating to 1 inch of snow is currently expected to fall across much of the state, while parts of Worcester County could see up to 2 inches.

A mix of clouds and sun will return on Thursday and the weekend will bring rain showers and milder air.

“The little bit of snow we do get will be just a memory by Saturday as showers and milder air move in. Highs spike to near 60 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night,” 7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his weather blog.

Showers will linger into Sunday but taper off by midday, allowing for a drier afternoon.

Snow comes in tomorrow late afternoon and evening. It's light and only amounts to an inch at best for most. One area to watch that may exceed one inch the Seacoast of New Hampshire and north of Cape Ann. A trailing snow shower may clip those areas Wednesday night/early Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9CQfyg1pEX — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 7, 2021

Cloudy skies on Wednesday with some snow showers late in the day and lasting into the evening. Minor event, a way to ease into the winter season. #7news pic.twitter.com/3lLRzH8MZP — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) December 8, 2021

