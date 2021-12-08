BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry weather system is expected to bring some snow to parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The light accumulation event will likely create slick travel spots on Wednesday afternoon into the evening as colder air settles in.
The steadiest of the snow is expected to fall between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The system will likely push out by midnight.
A coating to 1 inch of snow is currently expected to fall across much of the state, while parts of Worcester County could see up to 2 inches.
A mix of clouds and sun will return on Thursday and the weekend will bring rain showers and milder air.
“The little bit of snow we do get will be just a memory by Saturday as showers and milder air move in. Highs spike to near 60 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night,” 7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his weather blog.
Showers will linger into Sunday but taper off by midday, allowing for a drier afternoon.
