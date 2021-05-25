Storm system may bring severe thunderstorms, damaging winds on Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm system may bring severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, and hail to parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

While most of the day will be dry, temperatures will approach the 90s and dew point will run into the 60s, setting the stage for the possibility of “locally strong to severe thunderstorms,” meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

Lambert noted that the storms could fire up between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and bring small hail and strong wind gusts before a cold front moves into the region to end the week.

High heat & humidity + an approaching cold front = thunderstorm risk. A few storms tomorrow late afternoon/evening will be strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/2Sr4IPwzQg — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 25, 2021

“After the summery surge, you knew this was going to happen right?” Lambert wrote. “As we head into the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer, temps go back to early spring levels.”

Thursday will bring temperatures in the 80s with less humidity but highs will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s on Friday. The spring-like feel will linger into Sunday before temps jump back into the low 70s on Memorial Day.

For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)