KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A powerful storm that moved through Keene, New Hampshire on Sunday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning and left downed trees and branches scattered through the area.

The Tornado Warning for Cheshire County lasted until 5:15 p.m. and as the storm moved on, damaged trees and branches could be seen in the area.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for much of New England through 8 p.m.

