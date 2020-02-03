Storm to bring snow, ice, rain to Bay State later this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm packing snow, ice, and rain is expected to disrupt the morning commute on Thursday.

While bitter air is not expected to grip the Bay State for an extended period of time, there will be enough cold to produce a period of snow and ice before the system flips over to rain, according to meteorologist Chirs Lambert.

“I’d plan on a slick morning commute Thursday, especially away from the coast,” Lambert wrote in his latest blog post.

Soaking rain will linger into Friday before tapering off by the afternoon.

It’s too early to predict snow and rain totals at this time.

Saturday is expected to be seasonable and dry but Sunday will bring another chance for snow.

“Sunday, we’ll have to keep an eye on as another area of low pressure may come together and track just south of us, providing another opportunity of snow by the afternoon,” Lambert wrote.

