People on Cape Cod and the Islands will be seeing their first accumulating snow of the season with some places expected to get up to 3 inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. in Nantucket, while a coastal flood advisory has been issued for much of the south shore.

Dry air prevented snow from moving into Massachusetts Monday but the precipitation is expected to push north into the state by the evening.

Parts of the South Shore and South Coast could get a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Parts of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of snow and Nantucket is slated to get up to 3 inches.

Drivers should plan on slick and poor travel conditions on the Cape and the Islands during the storm.

