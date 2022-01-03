People on Cape Cod and the Islands will be seeing their first accumulating snow of the season with some places expected to get up to 5 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. in Nantucket, while a winter storm advisory has been issued for Barnstable and Dukes counties.

Dry air prevented snow from moving into Massachusetts Monday morning but the precipitation is expected to push north into the state in the afternoon.

Parts of the South Shore and South Coast could get a coating to 1 inch of snow.

The majority of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard can expect to see 1 to 3 inches of snow and Nantucket is slated to get 3 to 5 inches.

Drivers should plan on slick and poor travel conditions on the Cape and the Islands during the storm.

Dry air is preventing the snow from moving in. We'll likely end up on the lower end of each range. @7News pic.twitter.com/vE1lHsA7Hv — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 3, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)