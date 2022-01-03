People on Cape Cod and the Islands will be seeing their first accumulating snow of the season with some places expected to get up to 4 to 6 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Nantucket, while a winter storm advisory has been issued for Barnstable and Dukes counties.

Light snow will begin to fall on the islands around 10 a.m. with heavier snow moving into Cape Cod and the Island in the early afternoon, according to 7NEWS Meteorgolist Josh Wurster.

The snow is expected to taper off from about 6 to 9 p.m.

Coastal locations up to Boston may see a few snowflakes but it is not expected to accumulate.

Parts of the South Shore and South Coast could get a coating to 2 inches of snow.

The majority of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard can expect to see 2 to 4 inches of snow and Nantucket is slated to get 4 to 6 inches.

Drivers should plan on slick and poor travel conditions on the Cape and the Islands during the afternoon and evening.

Additionally, wind gusts could hit 40 mph on Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Shore.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)