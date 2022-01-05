(WHDH) — Residents are bracing for up to six inches of plowable snow that is set to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Friday.

The fast-moving storm is expected to last from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Winds will be gusty but are not projected to be damaging.

Parts of Central and Western Mass. as well as the Cape and the Islands could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Several other communities, including those on the North and South shores as well as the Metro Boston area, could get 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Sunshine is set to return Saturday.

Not a blockbuster storm on Friday but the biggest of the winter. Just about everyone will be busting out the shovels and plows. The storm is just coming ashore in the Pacific Northwest so expect tweaks to this map between now and Friday as we get more data on the storm. pic.twitter.com/CNnwQJQDMf — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 5, 2022

