(WHDH) — Residents are bracing for up to six inches of plowable snow that is set to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Friday.
The fast-moving storm is expected to last from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.
Winds will be gusty but are not projected to be damaging.
Parts of Central and Western Mass. as well as the Cape and the Islands could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Several other communities, including those on the North and South shores as well as the Metro Boston area, could get 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Sunshine is set to return Saturday.
