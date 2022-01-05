(WHDH) — Bay State residents are bracing for the up to 8 inches of snow that is expected to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Friday.

The fast-moving storm is slated to last from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Winds will be gusty but are not projected to be damaging.

Most of Central and Western Massachusetts are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow, as well as parts of Cape Cod and Nantucket.

The remainder of the state could get 3 to 6 inches with up to 8 inches possible for parts of Southeastern Mass.

Sunshine is set to return Saturday.

Since the morning, looking increasing possible a heavy band of snow sets up in SE Mass so upped numbers a bit there. Remember, we're still 2 days out so that heavy band will likely wobble around a bit. Stay tuned to forecast updates the next few days. pic.twitter.com/Jl29DD6KKo — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 5, 2022

Visit the 7NEWS Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)