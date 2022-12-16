WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A storm is making its way through Massachusetts on Friday, bringing soaking rain, snow and heavy winds to many areas Friday and overnight into Saturday morning.

One to two inches of rain is expected in many areas of eastern Massachusetts, while central Mass. will get a mix of rain and snow. Further north and west will see the most snow, with at least 3-6 inches expected in the Berkshires and northernmost Worcester County.

Boston could get a coating to 1 inch of snow Saturday morning.

SNOW + RAIN: Our crew is driving on RT-140 close to Winchendon, Mass. for @7news this morning and the roads are tough to navigate. Drive slow and cautiously. @clamberton7 @7News pic.twitter.com/lQcFpxSGMo — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) December 16, 2022

As a result, though Saturday, a Winter Weather Advisory is being issued for much of central Mass. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Berkshire County, northern New Hampshire and Vermont and parts of southern New Hampshire will be under a Winter Storm Watch.

The MassDOT also issued its own Travel Advisory, asking drivers to plan ahead if they will be driving during the storm. In a press release, the department stated it had approximately 3,600 pieces of state and vendor equipment at the ready. Both Eversource and National Grid also announced crews are prepared for a wintry mix in the days ahead.

For more information, including projected rain totals, read the 7WEATHER blog.

