Storms rolled through much of southern New England Friday afternoon, bringing down trees and utility poles while knocking out power for thousands of people.

As of 8:45 p.m., some 54,000 customers were without power across the Bay State alone, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

Around 79 percent of Andover, totaling more than 11,500 customers, is out of power, and North Andover, Lawrence and Acton are all experiencing significant outages as of 9 p.m.

Much of central and western Massachusetts remained under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m., with Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties all a part of the watch.

In terms of damage, scenes across the region included one in Andover where crews were responding to report of a tree that splintered and fell onto a vehicle. In Maynard, strong winds knocked down trees and electrical poles while in Tewksbury, a tree was completely uprooted and ripped up a sidewalk.

