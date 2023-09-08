Storms rolled through much of southern New England Friday afternoon, bringing down trees and utility poles while knocking out power for thousands of people.

As of 5:15 p.m., some 59,000 customers were without power across the Bay State alone, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

Much of central and western Massachusetts remained under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m., with Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties all a part of the watch.

In terms of damage, scenes across the region included one in Andover where crews were responding to report of a tree that splintered and fell onto a vehicle. In Maynard, strong winds knocked down trees and electrical poles while in Tewksbury, a tree was completely uprooted and ripped up a sidewalk.

