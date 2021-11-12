BOSTON (WHDH) - A 10-day streak of dry weather came to an end Friday as storms moved through the Bay State.

Showers and downpours were set to become widespread during the late morning hours and into the afternoon, 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

The heavy rain brings with it the risk of street flooding as some drainage areas may be clogged with leaves.

The storm is also expected to produce strong winds, with gusts slated to reach up to 50 mph in some southeastern Massachusetts communities.

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lambert says the best chance for a severe thunderstorm is near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The rain is projected to taper off from west to east between 5 to 7 p.m.

Some rotation to these storms later today… best chance for a severe thunderstorm favors near/south of the Pike. pic.twitter.com/GE5o8jJLt2 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 12, 2021

Strongest winds this afternoon across eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/Zus7g3Nucs — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 12, 2021

Wind advisory for parts of eastern Mass. pic.twitter.com/KWvv8fN0nS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 12, 2021

Strong to severe thunderstorm with damaging gusts possible with this line mid to late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BKB1yZVcCh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 12, 2021

Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds. 2pm snapshot. pic.twitter.com/gAa6aRQj80 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 12, 2021

Isolated to scattered showers mid to late morning. pic.twitter.com/cbCT6dXhJa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) November 12, 2021

