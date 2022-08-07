MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state.

In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages.

“When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said Rich Travers, who found a tree down in his yard. “This here tree, which is actually hollow inside, I think it was eaten out by the bugs, just crashed over.”

Travers said the worst of the storm lasted 10 to 15 minutes, and it felt like a tornado had blown through. As the tree in his front yard crashed down, it pulled a power line with it. He said it was a close call.

“My car was parked right next to the tree,” he said. “I pulled it up, it’s right there. And it missed it by about that much,” he added, gesturing with his hands.

Crews worked to clear several trees from the neighborhood and repair power lines. As night fell on the neighborhood, every home remained in the dark.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, about 1,900 customers were without power as of Sunday night, National Grid said power wouldn’t come back until well after 11 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)