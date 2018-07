CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – Tuesday’s storms caused a dock to buckle in Charlestown.

Strong winds and heavy rain are to blame for the damage.

Boat owners say they temporarily fixed the dock, but are unsure how it will hold up during the next high tide.

