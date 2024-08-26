Pop-up thunderstorms that hit parts of southern New England dropped a significant amount of hail on several South Coast communities Monday.

Where some towns saw only pellet-sized hail, others dealt with larger hailstones. And on Cape Cod, at least two communities faced flooding by mid-afternoon.

“It was hailing just like snow out of the sky in the summer,” said Mattapoiset resident Julie Reidy. “It was pouring off our garage in droves.”

“People were out in boats today,” Reidy continued. “What are the odds?”

Reidy told 7NEWS she saw wild weather roll in near 1 p.m.

By 4 p.m., only gray skies remained overhead.

Videos and photos documented hail falling across the South Coast and Cape Cod.

Officials in Mattapoiset said there were no reports of storm damage as of around 5 p.m. Elsewhere, though, officials in Bourne, Dennis and other communities dealt with the impacts of more significant flooding in addition to hail, lightning, and wind.

Bourne officials urged drivers to stay cautious on the road. In Falmouth, video captured several cars driving through deep water on one local road.

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings Monday.

A larger severe thunderstorm watch is scheduled to remain in effect across much of southern New England until 7 p.m.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on severe weather.