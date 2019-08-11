Storms, floods cause $1.2B damage to public infrastructure

Storms and flooding have caused significant damage throughout the U.S. during the first half of 2019.

The Associated Press tallied about $1.2 billion of damage in 24 states based on preliminary assessments of public infrastructure categories established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The tally includes damage to roads and bridges, utilities, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, and parks.

Each state must meet particular damage thresholds to qualify for federal aid based on their populations. Most, though not all, of the damage costs tallied by the AP will be eligible for federal aid. Figures for some states include updated damage costs provided to the AP by state agencies after their initial reports to FEMA.

The total figures are likely to rise because several states haven’t completed damage assessments for recent disasters. Figures also could rise for some states that already have submitted figures to FEMA but might still be able to add more counties to their disaster declarations. The AP’s state-by-state figures do not include damage to levees eligible for aid from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has estimated repair costs at an additional $1 billion for levees in the Missouri River basin.

