BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Clean up efforts are underway Sunday after storms rolled through the Bay State on Saturday, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Belchertown firefighters responding to reports of flooding in the area of East Street around 3:30 a.m. found the road washed out and many houses affected by the flooding, according to a Facebook post. Railroad Street was also affected by the flooding.

East Road will be closed Sunday as the Belchertown Department of Public Works evaluates the damage.

In Worcester, several cars were disabled by flash floods after a quick burst of heavy rain in Worcester on Saturday.

As storms swept across the state, up to 2 inches of rain fell in 30 minutes Worcester afternoon, causing floods and trapping some cars under an overpass.

No one was injured in the floods.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)