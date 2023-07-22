Storms swept through parts of New England Friday, causing flooding in several communities and briefly triggering a tornado warning for part of Worcester County.

With storms still moving across the state around 9 p.m., several communities were already left dealing with flooded roads and other damage.

In Deerfield, floodwaters hit several locations, slowing travel on some roads while completely washing out others.

The shoulder of Route 5 in one spot in Deerfield was damaged with roughly 300 feet of a gas line “exposed and out of alignment,” according to MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard.

Crews, Goddard said, would need to work to fix the line and reconstruct the roadway shoulder when the flood water recedes.

MassDOT also reported flooding in communities including Greenfield and Leominster.

One video shared with 7NEWS showed hail falling in Leominster Friday afternoon, while another video captured the moment lightning appeared to strike the ground in nearby Gardner.

Photos from Lowell showed multiple cars in a flooded area near the intersection of Moore Street and Gorham Street. At least one police cruiser was spotted nearby blocking the roadway.

On another road in Lowell, video showed a car driving down a street covered in water before getting stuck.

The Hubbardston Fire Department in a tweet asked community members to avoid the area around Main Street due to “significant flooding” shortly before 6 p.m.

In Billerica, local police said part of Mt. Pleasant Street was closed Friday afternoon due to flooding near the MBTA rail bridge in the area.

Part of Route 20 in Worcester was also flooded shortly after 8 p.m., Goddard said.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office estimated more than six inches of rain fell between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. near Deerfield on Friday. Larger sections of Connecticut and Central Massachusetts received two or more inches of rain, according to the same report.

“Thus all the flooding that we’ve seen,” the NWS said in a tweet.

Stormy weather remained in place over the Boston area around 9 p.m. Friday with additional wet weather still making its way across the state further west.

Storms are expected to move out of the region overnight ahead of drier weather expected this weekend.

