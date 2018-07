Storms spark fires across region

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Storms that swept through the region Tuesday set off fires in Somerville and Sterling.

Lightning sparked a fire Tuesday evening at a three-family home in Somerville.

Hours earlier, a lightning strike caused a fire in Sterling.

The raging fire destroyed a garage and heavily damaged a home.

There were no injuries reported in either fire.

