WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The aftermath of Sunday’s severe storms continued to be felt Monday as some residents woke up to property damage while others remained without power.

Fallen trees could be seen on homes and cars in Waltham early in the morning as cleanup crews operated throughout the greater Boston region, including Medford, where downed trees were likely the cause of outages since Sunday night.

“When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said Rich Travers, who found a tree down in his yard. “This here tree, which is actually hollow inside, I think it was eaten out by the bugs, just crashed over.”

Travers said the worst of the storm Sunday night lasted 10 to 15 minutes, and that it felt like a tornado had blown through.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, about 2,100 customers were without power as of Monday morning, after as many as 8,000 customers were left in the dark following Sunday’s storms.

Estimates for power restoration on both the Eversource and National Grid outage maps ranged from 6:30 a.m. to noon in some cases, as crews work to address dozens of reported outages.

