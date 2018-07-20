Stormy Daniels bringing strip performance to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Stormy Daniels is coming to Maine.

The pornographic film actress, who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, is booked at a Portland strip club. The Portland Press Herald reports she’ll appear at PT’s Showclub on Sept. 5 and 6.

Daniels was arrested after performing at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club last week, and the charges were later dropped. Her lawyer said he believed police involved in the case were sympathetic to Trump. The head of a police union denied that politics played any role in the arrest.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels, who has sued the president for defamation. She was paid $130,000 to stay silent before the 2016 election. Daniels is also suing to try to invalidate that agreement.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)