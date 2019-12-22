Storrow Drive closed for 11 hours after truck hits bridge, spills coolant across road

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hazmat team was called to Storrow Drive in Boston on Sunday after a truck carrying hazardous transformers struck a bridge near Charles Circle, shutting the road down for 11 hours, officials said.

The team was called in around 9:30 a.m. after it was determined that the transformers were leaking, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The truck’s driver said he was delivering the Eversource power equipment to Dorchester but got lost and didn’t realize how short the bridge was.

One of the transformers damaged a passing car as it fell, but no one was injured.

While the leak was contained and the truck removed, firefighters remained on scene to clean up mineral oil coolant that spilled on the road, making it unsafe for driving.

“It is very slick material, so we want to make sure it’s all off the road,” said Deputy Fire Chief Bart Shea.

The road was eventually opened at 8:30 p.m.

At approximately 9:30 a truck carrying non hazardous transformers hit the bridge on Storrow Drive near Charles Circle. The transformers are leaking. Companies have contained the leak .There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/eiPOV5jCfD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

BFD Haz -Tech will remain on scene to supervise the clean up . Companies are making up. @MassStatePolice have closed East bound Storrow Drive at Charles circle until clean up is complete. pic.twitter.com/QyPkv3VzAW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

