BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive are closed due to a truck rollover in Boston early Friday morning.

Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded and the hazmat team is en route for fuel cleanup. Officials said debris and fuel cleanup is expected to be completed by 10 a.m. Friday.

Boston EMS said the driver was taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

