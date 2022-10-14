BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive have reopened as of 11 a.m. Friday due to a rollover of a truck carrying boxed sprouts in Boston earlier in the morning.

Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass. Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded. According to State Police, the driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and walking around, and had no notable injuries.

The hazmat team arrived later in the morning and is still on the scene for fuel cleanup as of 8:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

The eastbound side of Storrow Drive remained closed until around 11 a.m. Friday morning, as well as the ramp to Storrow Drive from River Street. Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Western Avenue.

–Marshall Hook contributed to this report.

