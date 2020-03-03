Story Land bringing back adults-only ‘Nostalgia Nights’ this summer

GLEN, N.H. (WHDH) — The popular Story Land theme park is bringing back adults-only “Nostalgia Nights” this summer.

The park, which typically always appeals to children and pre-teens, is hosting 21+, after-hours events on weekends in June and July.

“Back by popular demand, Story Land’s Nostalgia Nights return in 2020 on Friday, June 26th, and Saturday, July 11th,” the park wrote on Facebook.

The adults-only nights will feature live music, drinks, games, rides, exclusive merchandise, and childhood nostalgia.

Story Land says additional lights will be set up for both events, allowing guests a chance to enjoy rides including Bamboo Chutes, Antique Cars, Crazy Barn, and Dr. Geyser’s.

Guests will be able to purchase drink tickets as they enter the event as well as within the park.

Both Nostalgia Nights will run from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

