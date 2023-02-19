STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four that lost everything in a house explosion in Stoughton on Saturday is picking up the pieces and the community is rallying together to support them in their time of need.

Fire officials say the home on Central Street was destroyed in explosions likely linked to oxygen tanks that were being stored in the house. Although the family was able to make it out of the home safely, the family says one of their dogs did not make it out in time.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion and felt the ground shake and immediately rushed to make sure the family was safe and out of the structure.

The day after the blaze, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised online to support the family and a steady steam of area residents have been stopping by the scene to drop off donations.

Lauren Mahan, who is organizing donations for the family, now has a driveway full of donations.

“They’re so blown away by the generosity of the community,” Mahan said. “Stoughton always comes together when something happens and I’m seeing it first hand now. The number of people who have come by, it’s just crazy.”

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross are assisting the family of four that has been displaced.

A GoFundMe has been established to support the family.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)