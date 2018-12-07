Stoughton basketball team honors students killed in crash

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoughton High School basketball team honored the memory of four of their classmates who were killed in a crash earlier this year.

Prior to the season-opener on Friday, the basketball players honored the two victims who played for the team by framing the jerseys that each of the boys wore.

David Bell, Nicholas Joyce, Eryck Sarblah, and Christopher Desir died back in May when the car they were in sped off the road and into a tree in East Bridgewater.

A letter from Bell’s family was read aloud to the crowd: “Play your heart out and leave your best game on the court. David will be there in spirit, assisting you with the rebound, passing the ball down the court or, as we know David, racing down for that layup or potential dunk.”

Proceeds from the emotional evening benefitted a scholarship fund set up to honor the four students.

