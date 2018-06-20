Stoughton boy accused of leading police on high-speed chase crashes in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Stoughton boy who led state troopers on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning was injured after losing control of the vehicle and slamming into a utility pole in Foxborough, police said.

A trooper patrolling Interstate 495 northbound in Raynham about 2:44 a.m. said they attempted to stop the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord after they nearly hit their cruiser while speeding down the highway in excess of 100 mph, according to a state police spokesman, who noted the pursuit was authorized by Troop headquarters.

After the driver exited the highway onto Route 140 in Mansfield and into an industrial park, state police terminated the pursuit at 2:50 a.m.

But soon after, state police learned the suspect vehicle had crashed into a utility pole on Cedar Street in Foxborough.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old Stoughton boy, was taken to Boston Medical Center to be treated for non-incapacitating injuries and a handgun was recovered at the scene, state police said.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, will face criminal charges in connection with the chase.

Two tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the mangled car, which had been split in two.

The boy will face criminal charges when he is released from the hospital, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)