Stoughton firefighters rescue litter of kittens found stuck in convertible

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton firefighters are credited with saving a litter of newborn kittens who were found trapped inside a convertible’s roof storage area Monday.

A person called for help after they could not get the roof closed and could hear the kittens inside, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

All of the kittens were rescued safe and sound.

They were taken to the Lloyd Animal Hospital for care.

