Stoughton man accused of robbing CVS with ‘syringe filled with AIDS’

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Stoughton man was arrested after police say he robbed a CVS in Canton on Monday with an AIDS-filled syringe.

Officers responding to the pharmacy on 95 Washington St. just before 1 p.m. spoke with a store clerk who said a man had just robbed the store with a “syringe filled with the AIDS virus,” according to the Canton Police Department.

The alleged robber, Ralph Milford, was later spotted lurking in an adjacent parking lot. When an officer approached Milford, police say he took off running.

The officer caught up with Milford at a nearby Mobil Station and was forced to deploy his Taser to subdue the combative suspect.

Milford is facing a charge of armed robbery. It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)